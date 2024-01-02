Will Osula is confident that his first senior goal for Sheffield United is around the corner after earning more respect from his manager and teammates for his attitude against Manchester City on Saturday.

The 20-year-old was given the thankless task of leading the line against the world champions and treble winners but stuck to his task well and had two good chances to get on the scoresheet in the space of about 30 seconds.

In the end his first effort was blocked by Manuel Akanji and the second was saved by Ederson but Osula gave an experienced operator in Nathan Ake a few scares as he chased balls down the channels and will bank a lot from the experience of United's 2-0 defeat, after also going up against the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Silva, almost twice his age at 39, in recent weeks.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Denmark youth international, Osula has been earmarked as one of the most exciting players to come out of United's academy in recent years and will play a key part in Wilder's plans for the second half of the Premier League season as a pacy and powerful option to complement the Blades' other strikers. Osula recently signed a new deal to stay at United until at least 2027, with former Blades striker Carl Asaba insisting the youngster has "all the attributes to be a top, top level striker".

Speaking after the City defeat, Osula said: "My confidence is growing every game. I’m feeling confident, I’m feeling sharp and I believe that sooner rather than later something will happen. Hopefully it starts to come soon, in terms of results and goals and performances. The manager is giving me a lot of belief and confidence. He has trust in my abilities, and that gives me more confidence to go on the pitch and try and express myself and perform. I can't wait for more chances."

United are now facing a crunch period in their season after the transfer window opened for business and the relentless fixture schedule over December finally eased to give Wilder and his coaching staff some much-needed time to work with their squad on the training ground. With 20 games of the season played United are bottom of the table and seven points adrift of fourth-bottom Everton but boss Wilder has refused to concede defeat in their survival bid just yet - an attitude that has permeated to his players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad