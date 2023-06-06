News you can trust since 1887
The average attendance for the Blades during the 2022/23 season and how do they compared to other second and first tier clubs.

By Georgia Goulding , Martyn Simpson
Published 6th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 14:43 BST

Just two years after their relegation, Sheffield United are headed back up to the Premier League for the 2023/24 season. Paul Heckingbottom guided his team through a brilliant campaign in the Championship, which saw them finish second on 91 points.

Blades fans will be delighted to follow their club back up into top flight football after consistently packing out Bramall Lane to cheer them on through their promotional season. But where do their match day numbers compare to other clubs?

Using data gathered by Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at Sheffield United’s average attendance for the 2022/23 term and where they rank in comparison to the rest of the Championship, as well as clubs they are due to face in the Premier League this coming season.

9,854

1. Luton Town

9,854

10,304

2. Bournemouth

10,304

10,515

3. Rotherham United

10,515

11,621

4. Blackpool

11,621

