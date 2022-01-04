United, then in League One, had already booked their place in the last four of the League Cup and continued their knockout success at Loftus Road, with Jamal Campbell-Ryce scoring twice after Marc McNulty had put the Blades ahead.

QPR boss Harry Redknapp made seven changes, but the likes of Rio Ferdinand and Charlie Austin were still on the hosts’ teamsheet as they were humbled by Nigel Clough’s side.

"We were confident but when you come away to Premier League sides you've got to work hard and get the blocks in like we did,” then-Blades coach Chris Morgan said afterwards.

"We know we can come and compete with top teams. It's great to have a run in the cup - great for supporters and for the revenue of the club."

1. Mark Howard Still holds the record for consecutive clean sheets for the Blades, with eight. Was released when Chris Wilder joined the Blades, and went onto play for Bolton and Blackpool. Later spent time on loan at Salford City and is now at Carlisle, having spent last season at Scunthorpe United Photo: MARTYN HARRISON Photo Sales

2. Ryan Flynn The former Liverpool trainee joined United from Falkirk in his native Scotland and was a key member of the side that reached the FA Cup semi-final in 2014. After leaving United he went to Oldham before returning north of the border and joining St. Mirren Photo: Nigel French Photo Sales

3. Terry Kennedy A promising defender who played for the first-team under Clough, but was hampered by injuries and later moved into non-league football. Recently hit the headlines after winning £1million on the lottery Photo: MARTYN HARRISON Photo Sales

4. Jay McEveley Partnering Basham at centre-half against Southampton, McEveley later became United's captain and, for some fans, the symbol of their struggles in League One. Was released by Wilder and dropped down the levels. In November 2020, he was named head of academy coaching at Prestatyn Town Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales