Coaching, driving, still playing... What happened to Sheffield United's side from infamous Millwall tunnel brawl, 17 years ago?

Both sides were reduced to 10 men when United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny and home defender Kevin Muscat were sent off for their parts in a half-time tunnel brawl.
That, and boss Neil Warnock’s reaction, was captured by cameras filming the brilliant Warnock documentary, and the then-Blades boss was in his element after Derek Geary volleyed home a late winner for his side after defender Phil Jagielka went in goal for the entire second half.
But what happened to the Blades XI from that game? Click through our photo gallery to find out…
1. Paddy Kenny
Infamously sent off in this game after being headbutted in a half-time brawl, Kenny later helped United into the Premier League. Still living locally, Kenny released his autobiography last year and owns his own transport business
2. Del Geary
An unlikely matchwinner with a superb volley, Geary won over Blades fans despite his previous links to the other side of the Steel City and remains a Blade to this day, working with the club’s U18s as a highly-rated coach
3. Chris Morgan
After spells as United’s U23 coach and caretaker manager, the former Blades skipper later worked as assistant manager at Chesterfield and Port Vale before turning his hand to football agency
4. Leigh Bromby
One of three former Owls in the Blades line-up that day, Bromby had two spells at Bramall Lane as a player and also moved into coaching after hanging up his boots. After spells at Leeds and Huddersfield, he became Town’s head of football operations last year
