United are still to sign a player under their new manager following relegation from the Premier League last season, and the Serb tasted defeat in his first match in charge at the weekend as United lost 1-0 to Birmingham City.

A victory by the same scoreline in the EFL Cup over Carlisle on Tuesday got him off the mark, and Jokanović now hopes to add to his squad – possibly before this weekend’s trip to Swansea City.

London reports suggest Arsenal in "advanced talks" to sign Ramsdale

Ronaldo Vieira, the former Leeds man now of Sampdoria in Serie A, is one confirmed target and is thought to be in England ahead of undergoing a medical.

Jokanović also hopes to sign Ben Davies of Liverpool, after identifying a centre-half as a primary area of concern. Liverpool would prefer to sell Davies rather than loan him, and United are working on a temporary deal with an option to buy.

“We are close,” Jokanović said after the Carlisle game, “and I hope we will start to move soon and bring some additions in to our squad.”

Slavisa Jokanovic, manager of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The timing, as reports in London suggested that Ramsdale’s move to Arsenal has moved a step closer, will fuel speculation amongst supporters that United have to sell before they can buy this summer.