'Class', 'Frustrating' - Stoke City fans tell Sheffield United what to expect from Adam Davies

The goalkeeper has signed a six-month deal at Bramall Lane, with the option to extend in the summer.

Here’s what the Blades can expect from their new man, according to Stoke fans on social media…

@GeebyYu: Solid keeper, can understand his reasons for moving if not guarenteed the number 1 spot for us though given his desire to play for country. Done a decent job for us when asked. Nothing but well wishes for the man!

@JJsPr0ductions: Sorry see you leave Ad, very unfortunate during your time here to always have had a tough challenge to be number 1 when you’ve had the talent to deserve a spot in the team. Hopefully you get in the Wales team up in Sheffield.

@caribbeanpotter: Good shot stopper, although he can parry the ball back into the path of oncoming strikers, not so good with the ball at his feet, at 250k he is a decent pick up for you. We have England u-21 Bursik we have cleared the path to no.1 for now.

@KaneFoxall: At least we got something rather than nothing and more room on wage budget

Adam Davies played for Stoke at Bramall Lane earlier this season: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

@UtchStokie: Without Joe Bursik at Stoke, Adam Davies would have been our #1 and we'd have been very happy with him as he is a very solid keeper. The only reason he is leaving is to open up the slot for Bursik as he has far more long-term value and feared he would leave if not the clear #1

@wilshaw02: Class shot stopper. His command of the box isn’t always great and his distribution can be frustrating. Would say he’ll be your biggest hero against the big teams when your backs against the wall and probably the biggest frustration when you need to speed up play

@BenM_SCFC: Great shot stopper! Shame we’ve let go. Good luck Davo!

@StokeCallum: Great keeper just not as good as Joe Bursik so great move for him