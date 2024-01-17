Chris Wilder has detailed the qualities he hopes to add to his Sheffield United squad as the final fortnight of what could be a crunch January window approaches. The Blades have so far made one addition this month, the loan signing of Ben Brereton Diaz from Villareal.

The Chile international was one part of the puzzle that Wilder hopes will deliver survival this season for the Blades, who went into their winter break still bottom of the Premier League but still with some optimism that they can upset the odds and avoid an instant return to the Championship. A two-week period that Wilder viewed as vital to their season has seen the returning manager and his coaching staff enjoy some much-needed time on the training ground ahead of Sunday's home clash with West Ham, but the manager is still hopeful of some quality additions for the second half of the season.

United's search for a new goalkeeper to rival Wes Foderingham for the No.1 shirt is well documented while Wilder was also said to have been eyeing a new centre-half even before media reports sparked some panic amongst the United fanbase over the immediate future of defender Anel Ahmedhodzic. Midfield is also understood to be an area of consideration although the impending return from injury of former Everton man Tom Davies, plus the return of Oliver Arblaster, effectively will offer two more options in the middle of the park.

Asked what attributes he is focusing on in his transfer search, Wilder admitted: "Everything. From a physical point of view, with how the Premier League is now, we need some robust players who can go and play 20 games. We need some physicality about our play, in my opinion. We need freshness and experience coming into the group and ability, to make us better.