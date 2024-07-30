Chris Wilder's Sheffield United transfer confidence as boss opens up on "boxes to tick" ahead of season start
Chris Wilder has admitted he is “confident” of further breakthroughs in the transfer market soon after insisting that there is still work for the Blades to do ahead of the new Championship season. The Blades have signed five players so far this summer, some way to go to make up for the 14 departures from last season’s squad.
The Blades have signed some real quality so far, with Callum O’Hare and Kieffer Moore impressing and Harrison Burrows arriving as the reigning League One player of the year, but are still on the lookout for more ahead of August 9’s season opener away at Preston North End. United are light in the goalkeeping department and also at right-back, while Wilder could also look to strengthen his forward line ahead of the transfer deadline in early September.
Speaking ahead of this Friday’s final pre-season game against Huddersfield Town, Wilder admitted there is “still a build on” at Bramall Lane but when asked if he was confident that the necessary additions would arrive in a timely manner, he admitted: “I am. I've said all along that we need to be patient, and we still do until it eventually happens.
“We're all working incredibly hard, off the pitch. Phone calls, meetings, Zoom meetings. Contact with clubs for players to come to us and make us better. So there were some good signs here today but I think we all understand that, to put together a squad capable of going well in the Championship, you need strength in depth and you need competition for places and the ability to change formations if you need to. And those are the boxes we need to tick as a football club.”
