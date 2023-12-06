Sheffield United fans will welcome back a familiar face to the club as Chris Wilder returns to the Bramall Lane dugout in the immediate aftermath of Paul Heckingbottom’s sacking. Wilder, who is also a former Blades player, has agreed an 18-month deal to return to the managerial hot seat with the hopes of saving Sheffield United from the prospect of relegation to the second tier of English football.

The 56-year-old is a huge fan favourite from his last spell at the club which ran from 2016 to 2021. During those five years he is credited with leading Sheffield United to two promotions in three seasons as the club climbed from League One into the Premier League.

Wilder also spearheaded the club to a ninth place finish on their return to the top-flight, which was the club’s highest place since 1991/92, a year before the inaugural Premier League season. Both Wilder and the Blades have had mixed fortunes since his departure in March 2021, but does he have what it takes to reignite the spark at Bramall Lane or will his decision to return be a misjudgement?

Here we examine the record of other Premier League managers who have had multiple spells at the same club and whether they were a roaring success or a failure.

1 . Frank Lampard: Chelsea (2019-2021), (2023) Frank Lampard enjoyed relative success in his first stint at Chelsea as he led the club to the Champions League places in spite of a transfer embargo. His second spell proved disastrous and he managed just one win from 11 matches at the end of last season. (Getty Images)

2 . Roy Hodgson: Crystal Palace (2017-2021), (2023-Present) Roy Hodgson enjoyed an impressive four year stint at Selhurst Park during his first spell at the club as the Eagles finished mid table. He came out of retirement last season and once again led the club to a solid midtable finish before signing an extension. (Getty Images)

3 . David Moyes: West Ham (2017-18), (2019 - Present) David Moyes has impressed in both of his two spells with West Ham United. Moyes joined the Hammers in November 2017 with them deep in a relegation fight. He turned the club's fortunes around in the second half of the season and recorded a 13th place finish. Moyes returned as West Ham manager 18-months later and has led them to Europe on three occasions, whilst winning the club's first piece of silverware since 1980. (Getty Images)