Chris Wilder's Sheffield United return - how Premier League managers have fared in Liverpool, Everton and Sheffield Wednesday comebacks - gallery
Chris Wilder joins an exclusive list of Premier League managers to return to their old club.
Sheffield United fans will welcome back a familiar face to the club as Chris Wilder returns to the Bramall Lane dugout in the immediate aftermath of Paul Heckingbottom’s sacking. Wilder, who is also a former Blades player, has agreed an 18-month deal to return to the managerial hot seat with the hopes of saving Sheffield United from the prospect of relegation to the second tier of English football.
The 56-year-old is a huge fan favourite from his last spell at the club which ran from 2016 to 2021. During those five years he is credited with leading Sheffield United to two promotions in three seasons as the club climbed from League One into the Premier League.
Wilder also spearheaded the club to a ninth place finish on their return to the top-flight, which was the club’s highest place since 1991/92, a year before the inaugural Premier League season. Both Wilder and the Blades have had mixed fortunes since his departure in March 2021, but does he have what it takes to reignite the spark at Bramall Lane or will his decision to return be a misjudgement?
Here we examine the record of other Premier League managers who have had multiple spells at the same club and whether they were a roaring success or a failure.