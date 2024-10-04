Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United rallying call ahead of Luton Town clash

Chris Wilder has reminded Sheffield United’s supporters of the vital part they can play in their side’s clash with Luton tomorrow afternoon after urging the Blades faithful to create the type of atmosphere United experienced at Portsmouth last weekend. The Blades go into the clash third in the table and still unbeaten ahead of the upcoming international break.

A slow start against Swansea City on Wednesday night didn’t help spark off the atmosphere inside Bramall Lane until later on when United got over the line with a 1-0 victory that should have been a lot more comfortable, with United twice hitting the post and Rhian Brewster and Andre Brooks both going close.

The Hatters game is United’s third in a week and with Wilder’s squad not exactly packed with depth he may ask some of his main actors to go to the well once more before the international break - and the energy from the Bramall Lane crowd could once again help them over the line.

“When we play there [at Luton] it's always a hostile environment,” Wilder said, “and I'm sure that if we set the tone on on Saturday, we will reciprocate that from our point of view. As a crowd it's important tomorrow. I asked for patience on Wednesday night, with a quick turnaround. Luton have a day on us so there's going to be a lot of tired bodies and the energy from the supporters is absolutely essential for us tomorrow, to get the result that we that we're all after. We've had a fabulous start, there's no way different way of looking at it.

“And I will say, with what has happened in the summer - changes, young players coming into the team, lowering the age, keeping of our best players, signing some really good players and some really good loan players and a change of system - there's been a lot of work that has gone into that and we need the supporters tomorrow.

“I think you saw the energy that the Portsmouth supporters gave their players on Saturday and how difficult it was for us. We’re a young side, an inexperienced side, but they made it extremely difficult for for us vocally and as an environment. I know Bramall Lane at its best and I'm sure it will be tomorrow.

“We have to start on the front foot, we have to start more like we were in the second half of the game against Swansea and hopefully we will. But we're expecting the best Luton and if we play our best game then it's going to be, I think, a really entertaining game that that could go either way. We're looking to bring our A-game to the table and we'll expect Luton to do that as well.”