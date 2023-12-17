Chris Wilder's major Sheffield United frustration from 2-0 defeat at Chelsea

Chris Wilder was left to bemoan "a mad 15 minutes" that he believes cost Sheffield United a result at Chelsea yesterday. The Blades frustrated the Blues for the first half before goals from Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson after the break delivered a welcome victory for Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino.

United looked good value for a result after keeping Chelsea at bay for large parts, before what Wilder described as the Blades' "naivety" after half-time shone through. Chelsea finished the first half with 80 per cent possession but only one shot on target, a comfortable save for Wes Foderingham from Conor Gallagher's tame effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades offered a threat themselves, Cameron Archer going close in the first half before having the ball in the net in the second only for a linesman's flag to rule it had gone out of play before James McAtee crossed, while Jayden Bogle's delicious cross was begging to be converted but instead flashed across the Chelsea goal.

"It was just a mad 15 minutes at the start of the second half, where our naivety has shone though," Wilder admitted. "As a young, inexperienced team. It sometimes happens. I thought we were in agood place up until half time, the shape of the team was good and the distances, back to front, were good.

"We always knew they had players all over the pitch that are world class and can hurt you. But I sensed the feeling inside the ground and I sensed the feeling amongst our players that there was something in it for us. I should imagine everyone did. We were naive in opening the game up.

"That isn't being over-critcal of them because the exuberance of youth and inexperience shone through there. We chased the game in the first 10 or 15 minutes and made the game big. They wanted the game to be big, they wanted you to open up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad