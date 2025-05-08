Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder's five-word response to Bristol City boss's red-card rage as Sheffield United run riot

Chris Wilder disagreed with the view of his opposite number Ryan Manning over the big turning point in Sheffield United’s rout of Bristol City this evening, as the Blades took a giant step towards this month’s play-off final at Wembley. United take a 3-0 lead into Monday’s second leg at Bramall Lane after running riot at Ashton Gate.

The game’s flashpoint came just before half-time when Rob Dickie was sent off for bringing down Kieffer Moore, with Harrison Burrows converting the resulting penalty. Andre Brooks and Callum O’Hare then got on the scoresheet in the second half to put one foot into the Wembley final, although Wilder insisted that the job is only half done.

Manning described referee Oliver Langford’s decision to send off Dickie as “a major error” and revealed that City had concerns over his appointment in the build-up to the game. Asked for his response to Manning’s comments, Wilder said: “I don't think he [Dickie] made an attempt to play the ball. He's just dragged him back.

“Did he mention about the two penalties at our place in the last minute? Listen, it's an emotional game. In the game at our place, I asked for the observations on two penalties and they said the second one was. We had to suffer then, dropping two big points.

“I understand, but of course it swings the game in our favour but there's still a job to do. What shape they were going to come out with, how they were going to approach it. They brought Sinclair Armstrong onto the pitch.

“They sat in and we had to find those moments while still being diligently defensively. Most of the play was to my left, we made a couple of subs to freshen it up and a great goal from Brooksy and Callum getting on the end of something at the end makes it a great night for us.”