Chris Wilder admitted the opportunity to return to his boyhood club Sheffield United was one he couldn't turn down after being re-appointed as the Blades manager this afternoon. The United legend replaces Paul Heckingbottom, whose two-year tenure came to an end earlier today.

Wilder will be joined at Bramall Lane by familiar faces in Alan Knill and Matt Prestridge, who worked with him at Bramall Lane during his last spell, and a new figure in Keith Andrews, most recently part of the Ireland national team set-up. All will be in the dugout for tomorrow night's home clash with Liverpool at Bramall Lane and Wilder said of his return: "Quite simply it was an opportunity which I just couldn't turn down.

"Just like in 2016, when this club comes calling, it is not something you pass up. This is Sheffield United, it is my team and I am thrilled to be back. We find ourselves in a difficult position, I understand that, but I think I can make a difference.

"When I received the call from Stephen [Bettis, chief exec] asking if I would consider coming back to try and help, I didn't have to think about it. People know what this club means to me, and the task now is to try and provide a boost to improve our current situation.

"My relationship with Prince Abdullah and the board was repaired a long time ago. After some time passed following my initial departure, we spoke, met in person and there was an amicable ending. Now, coming back as manager, to know there is a united front again is crucial as we look to work together to improve the club's position in the Premier League."

Bettis added: "Following discussions, the board feel that Chris Wilder is the best possible option to give the Blades a change in fortune at this time and everyone at the club is delighted to welcome him back.

