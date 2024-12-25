Chris Wilder's Christmas message to Sheffield United fans as target set for huge Burnley, West Brom games
Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has thanked Blades fans for their efforts this season after helping to cheer their side to the top of the Championship table. It has been a real year of two halves for the Blades, who were meekly relegated from the Premier League before recovering superbly in their bid for an instant return.
They have already amassed 50 points with one more to go until the halfway stage of the season, hosting fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley at Bramall Lane, and would be five points clear of nearest rivals Leeds at this stage if they hadn’t had two deducted by the EFL for non-payment of transfer monies in recent years. The connection between United’s players and their supporters was in real jeopardy after last season, but seems to be well and truly back as Unitedites look forward to what could follow in 2025.
“I’d just like to thank them for all their efforts,” said boss Wilder. “I’ve been back just over a year now and it was a difficult early part of last year and really tough for everyone but as I’ve always said it’s a rollercoaster of a ride as a football club. We accept the lows and we enjoy the highs and hopefully, in the second part of the season, we can keep on that trajectory we’ve been on.
“We’ll suffer, and we’ll take those blows when they come, on the chin, but we’ll come fighting back. So happy Christmas to everyone, hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable one and those who can get to Bramall Lane on Boxing Day and against West Brom, hopefully we can get you the present we’re all looking for over that period.”
