Chris Wilder has reminded Sheffield United's supporters of the role they can play in their side's survival bid - but admitted that the Blades' players must give them something to shout about, starting in this afternoon's six-pointer against Luton Town at Bramall Lane.

The Hatters joined the Blades in the Premier League through the play-offs last season and have also found life in the top flight a struggle. United's positive momentum since Wilder returned continued with a battling point at Aston Villa on Friday, a game they were unfortunate not to win, and they can make another big statement in their survival bid with a positive victory over Luton.

Defender Jack Robinson admitted the game is a "six-pointer" and in the United dressing room, there will be no attempt to downplay the significance of the fixture. "They should be motivated," Wilder said of his players. "It's a great fixture, Boxing Day at home at Bramall Lane, in front of 31 or 32,000 supporters.

"But it's still an incredibly difficult one that we have to overcome and get right. We understand the magnitude of the game, we understand it's a team in and around us and we understand we have to be at our best to get a result.

"You can't talk it down. It's a big game, of course, and one that we'll have to play well in and we'll be desperate to get a result from. But it's an intimidating place. I know Luton's ground is an intimidating place and how they get behind their players.

"But our supporters watching that [at Villa] will be fiercely determined and in good nick, hopefully, to give us the backing and push us on to a big win. And hopefully we can produce that performance for them."

United, as Wilder knows as well as anyone, have always been at their best, and most vocal, when their backs are up against the wall, an underdog mentality woven through the fabric of the club. Their mission to survive in the Premier League this season is not yet impossible, and Wilder has reminded his fellow Blades supporters that they have a big role to play themselves as well as their heroes.

"One of the things we talked about was the connection between the supporters and the players and how key that is, for us, to gain big results," Wilder added. "We feel it wasn't completely disconnected [when he returned] but it went through a bit of a period which wasn't great.

"I think the players have reset and the performances against Liverpool and Brentford at home have been together performances. They set the supporters off. It's up to the players to get the crowd going in terms of their approach to the game.