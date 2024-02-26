Chris Wilder was left frustrated at his Sheffield United side’s failure to find the moment of “quality” that could have earned them a deserved result at Wolves yesterday.

Pablo Sarabia’s first-half header proved the difference between the two sides at Molineux but came just moments after James McAtee squandered the best chance of the game, his tame shot comfortably saved by Jose Sa after Gus Hamer’s excellent pass had sent him free one-on-one.

Rhian Brewster also tested Sa in both halves on his return to the starting line-up but United couldn’t find a way back into the game, despite an impressive second-half performance in particular. It was a good response from last weekend’s 5-0 hammering at home to Brighton but one that left Wilder with mixed emotions.

“There's no problems with the team's character and personality,” he said. “You're coming to a team that's just turned over Spurs away from home, turned Chelsea over, should have got something against Man United.

“They’re really well coached, really well managed, they've got some top players and are confident off the back of going to Spurs and getting an incredible result. We're up against it. We're a team that's learning on the job. Our opponents have been building for quite a while.

"We were competitive first half and we were more than competitive second half. We haven't got the result but I was looking to my right more than I was looking to my left in the second half.

