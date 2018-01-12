Chris Wilder wants Blades to go to the next level

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has demanded more from his players following their 0-0 draw with city rivals Sheffield Wednesday in tonight’s Steel City derby.

Wilder’s team dominated possession in the match, but failed to find the breakthrough. They now have just one win in their last 10 league games.

He told Sky Sports: “Credit to the opposition, I thought they worked extremely hard and competed.

“The shape of their team was good. We thought that’d be the case with the players they had available, they’re missing a huge amount of talent and they had pace on the break.

“We needed a little bit of quality and we didn’t show that. It’s happened too many times down here recently, we’ve got teams on the back foot but when we’re looking for that final bit we’ve not found it.

“We’ve played some decent stuff, but I want us to play some decent stuff and win. We just have to keep going and work on stuff during the week and just the players to show that extra bit of quality.

“We’ve done ever so well but I don’t want us to get to the end of the season and miss out. We’re fighting, we’re in there and we want to do better.

“We’ve come a long way in a short space of time, but I want more. I want the players to believe that we’re good enough to compete at the top of the division.

"Those key moments, those big moments that separate and win games of football - we've not shown enough of them over the last month and six weeks."