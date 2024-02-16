Chris Wilder has vowed to continue his "honest and respectful" approach with match officials after being hit with an FA charge earlier this week. The Blades boss hit out at what he deemed a "complete lack of respect" from a linesman after his side's defeat at Crystal Palace, and a "ridiculous performance" from referee Tony Harrington.

Wilder felt that every tight 50/50 decision went against his side in their 3-2 defeat before, in a post-match interview with BBC Radio Sheffield, criticised one of Harrington's assistants for eating a sandwich while talking to the Blades boss. "It's yet again another ridiculous performance from the referee," Wilder said at the time.

"Every 50/50 or tight decision goes against us and if that's what we're going to have to deal with between now and the end of the season, we're going to deal with it. But I'm not just going to go under the radar and not say anything. I've been to see the referee and I've told him that. One of his assistants was eating a sandwich at the time, which I thought was a complete lack of respect. Hopefully he enjoyed his sandwich while he was talking to a Premier League manager."

Wilder was sanctioned with a charge of improper conduct by the FA, alleging a breach of FA Rule E3.1 which implies "bias and or/attack the integrity of the referee, or referees generally, and/or bring the game into disrepute."

And speaking on Friday, ahead of Sunday's home clash against Brighton at Bramall Lane, Wilder said: "It's something a lot of people talk about, how do you speak to the media and speak to the match officials, which I have done for over 1,000 games now. Of course you have to do it respectfully and I've always done that.