Chris Wilder has sprung some selection surprises in his Sheffield United team news for this afternoon's trip to Wolves. The Blades make four changes from last weekend's 5-0 hammering at home to Brighton.

OIlie Norwood, Rhian Brewster, Ivo Grbic and Auston Trusty are all recalled while there is a new name for Blades fans in teenage defender Dovydas Sasnauskas. London-born Sasnauskas is a 17-year-old Lithuanian international who signed from Chelsea in the summer.

Out go Will Osula, Wes Foderingham, Ben Osborn and the suspended Mason Holgate. Sam Curtis is also named in a matchday squad for the first time since his January move from St. Pat's.

Blades: Grbic, Trusty, Brewster, Hamer, Ahmedhodzic, Norwood, Robinson, Bogle, Souza, Larouci, McAtee. Subs: Foderingham, McBurnie, T. Davies, Osborn, Arblaster, Curtis, Osula, Brooks, Sasnauskas.

Wolves are unchanged from the side which faced Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with boss Gary O'Neil naming the same bench as well - meaning former Blades loanee Tommy Doyle is on the bench.