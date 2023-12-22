Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Wilder has rung the changes to his Sheffield United side for tonight's trip to Aston Villa, with four key men dropping to the bench. United face a tough test against the former European champions, who are unbeaten in 15 league games at home and can go top of the Premier League table with victory.

United make five changes to their side from the defeat at Chelsea last weekend, with captain Anel Ahmedhodzic missing out through what is understood to be an injury. Jack Robinson returns to the side after suspension, and captains the side, despite Ollie Norwood also starting in midfield. George Baldock makes his return after injury, on the right of United's back three alongside Jayden Bogle, while Yasser Larouci starts at left wing-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anis Slimane also gets a chance from the start alongside Cameron Archer, returning to Villa Park for the first time since his big-money summer move from his boyhood club. Out go Max Lowe, Gus Hamer, Oli McBurnie and James McAtee, all on the bench, while Ahmedhodzic is absent from the matchday squad completely.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Baldock, Trusty, Robinson, Larouci, Norwood, Souza, Brooks, Archer, Slimane. Subs: Davies A, Lowe, Fleck, Hamer, McBurnie, Traore, Thomas, Osborn, McAtee.

Villa make four changes themselves, with Pau Torres, Diego Carlos, Alex Moreno and Boubacar Kamara dropping out. Clement Lenglet Lucas Digne, Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey come in to Unai Emery's side, with former Blades targets