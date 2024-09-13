Sheffield United set to face former player again in Hull City clash

The Blades will come face-to-face with a “Sheffield United boy at heart” tomorrow night when they take on Hull City in East Yorkshire, says manager Chris Wilder. The Blades return from their international break against the Tigers who are still looking for their first win of the Championship season.

United, meanwhile, are unbeaten in league action so far and could even go up to third in the early Championship table with three points, at least until the rest of the division catches up over the weekend. Boyhood Blade Regan Slater is now a mainstay in the Tigers’ side after his move from Bramall Lane and he is expected to go up against United again in tomorrow’s Sky-televised fixture.

It was Wilder who gave Slater his debut as a teenager during his first spell in charge, with the midfielder memorably “cementing” Bersant Celina in an FA Cup tie at Ipswich Town early in his career to create a new word in Unitedites’ vocabulary. It didn’t work out for the long-term for Slater at United but there is still a fondness towards him after his journey from the Blades academy.

“Yeah, I like him,” admitted Wilder. “He's done fantastically well, we chart and we track progression from players as well and there's been a couple of those boys, like Regan and Ben [Whiteman] at Preston. A couple have moved on and done well, I'm delighted but on Friday he's an opposition player. He's a Sheffield United boy at heart and I wish him well. He's been good. He was good for Liam [Rosenior, former manager], and he's developing his career as a Championship player.”