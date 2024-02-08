CHALLENGE: Chris Wilder has to manage his Sheffield United players well this week

Chris Wilder is refusing to give up hope over Sheffield United's survival chances this season as he hopes to turn the criticism he and his side have received this week into a positive ahead of Saturday's trip to Luton Town. The Blades' faint hopes of remaining in the Premier League took another hit last weekend, when they were pumped 5-0 at home to Aston Villa.

With 15 games of the season remaining United are 10 points adrift of fourth-bottom Luton and a Hatters victory at Kenilworth Road could put another nail in the Blades' coffin this weekend, while giving their own survival hopes a big boost. For the Blades a positive result down the M1 would generate some much-needed positive momentum after the Villa debacle and despite dismissing the notion that Saturday's game is a "must-win", Wilder is refusing to throw in the towel.

"Never give up hope and even if the league table says that's us done and dusted, there's always something to play for," Wilder said. "So game by game, you come to accept it and you have to accept it in the position that we're in. That there's going to be an opinion on you and you have to take that on the chin.

"There's no hiding place, it's the Premier League, it's streamed and broadcast worldwide and everything that goes with that, that everyone enjoys. We all enjoy being part of it and the downside is when you're not doing as well as you want to do, you have to receive that criticism - which we will receive and I will receive fully. And hope to turn it into a positive going forward."