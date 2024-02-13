Sheffield United's staff and players are not focusing on anything outside their control as they look to pull off a remarkable bid for Premier League survival, manager Chris Wilder has insisted, after Saturday's victory at Luton Town raised fresh optimism about their chances. The Blades beat the Hatters 3-1 to record their first away league win of the season and cut the gap between themselves and the fourth-bottom Luton to seven points, with 14 games to play.

The size of the task still feels huge but not quite as mammoth as a week earlier, when a 5-0 pumping at home to Aston Villa had even the most optimistic Unitedite planning for life back in the Championship. They remain odds-on to drop back to the second tier but the manner of victory at Luton, rather than the three points alone, addressed many concerns about the character and attitude of this United squad and at least restored a bit of pride in the football club.

Every side in relegation danger will be keeping a close eye on potential sanctions for Nottingham Forest and Everton after their recent breach of Premier League financial rules, which could have a seismic, and instant, impact on the picture towards the bottom of the Premier League table. But rather than worry about the gap between themselves and safety, or what could happen elsewhere, Wilder and Co. will be firmly focused on the next task in hand at home to Brighton on Sunday afternoon.

"No-one's talked about the gap," said Wilder after victory at Kenilworth Road. "We just talked about the next game, ever since we came through the door. Not at all, no. You can affect what you can affect, which is the performance. And hopefully that performance gives you an opportunity to win a game of football.