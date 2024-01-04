Chris Wilder concedes that "ongoing discussions" about the balance of his Sheffield United squad will result in players departing during this January window. The Blades boss is looking to reshape the options at his disposal but only expects two or three incomings, rather than a "wrecking-ball" approach.

As Wilder looks to balance his squad, focus has inevitably fallen on the left-back position where, when all his options are fit and available, he has six options in Rhys Norrington-Davies, Max Lowe, Yasser Larouci and Luke Thomas, with Ben Osborn and Auston Trusty also able to play that role. But Lowe is injured, picking up an issue in training that will keep him sidelined for a few weeks, and Norrington-Davies only recently returned from a 14-month absence and will be managed carefully in terms of first-team minutes.

Troyes loanee Larouci is also missing after being selected for African Cup of Nations duty with Algeria, further limiting Wilder's options in that area. There have been reports that United will look to send loanee Thomas back to Leicester City in this window, but he trained with United today and is seemingly in contention to retain his place this weekend in their FA Cup trip to Gillingham.

"There have been ongoing discussions as well and I'm sure that in that, there'll be changes as well," Wilder said. "The whole squad has been looked at. We have to get the balance right. We have got Rhys coming back, Max is out for a number of weeks. So we have to deal with those situations and we have to get the balance right.