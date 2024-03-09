Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder was delighted with the attitude his Sheffield United side showed at Bournemouth this afternoon, despite letting slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Dean Court. The Blades boss was looking for a response after Monday night's 6-0 humbling at home to Arsenal and got it from his players, despite Enes Unal rescuing a point for the home side in injury time.

Earlier United had gone two ahead through goals in either half from Gus Hamer and skipper Jack Robinson, before Dango Ouattara halved the deficit and Unal pounced from close range to level. The Cherries also missed a penalty, Dom Solanke slipping as he struck the spot-kick and skying it over Ivo Grbic's crossbar, before the striker saw a goal ruled out by VAR for handball.

The packed away end hailed United's show of character at full-time and Wilder was equally as pleased with what he saw from his players, who he described as "broken" after Monday night's latest heavy defeat. "It’s been a tough week and we have to take that responsibility," he said. "We just had to do so much better.

"We talked about how ruthless this division is and there’s been a lot of pain running through the group and the only way you answer that is attitude over ability, attitude over everything. I’d imagine every neutral would say it was a bit smash and grab but I think after Monday night a sympathetic eye will allow us that point that we fought really hard for.