Chris Wilder’s verdict on Sheffield United’s performance at Norwich City as unbeaten start continues

Sheffield United passed a big test of character in this afternoon’s draw at Norwich City, manager Chris Wilder believes, as the Blades preserved their unbeaten start to the new season. The Blades went behind in the first half in poor conditions, but fought back to earn a deserved share of the spoils.

Captain Oliver Arblaster scored his second of the season to cancel out Josh Sargent’s earlier opener while the Blades went close through Gus Hamer and Harrison Burrows. But the home side were always a threat on the break as well, although debutant goalkeeper Michael Cooper was not severely tested after being beaten by Sargent.

It was, all in all, an intriguing Championship game with two good sides going at each other and, ultimately, cancelling each other out at Carrow Roaad. “A big thing for us in the back off last season is what our attitude is to adversity and disappointment,” said Wilder.

“I believe that we had control of the game iup to that period, knowing that they were still dangerous, and their goal was a great bit of play and a fabulous finish from a fabulous player. You have to deal with that, and what's your response? And I thought our response was first-class.”

United were rocked on the eve of the game by the unavailability of their centre-half partnership of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson, missing through illness and injury respectively. But Harry Souttar impressed on his full league debut, alongside Auston Trusty, while Jesurun Rak-Sakyi also looked bright off the bench.

“Two clubs that are looking to have a good season, really,” Wilder added. “A lot of similarities between two ex-Premier League clubs. Norwich have changed manager and some players, Sheffield United have thankfully not changed the manager and changed a lot of players! Two well coached teams, a very cagey game.

“I think we're always a little bit greedy and think if we found that bit more quality in the first half, but it was either good defending or poor finishing. I told the players that as long as you're committed and believe in what we do and are enthusiastic about it and receptive to the coaching, then we will get better by the game.

“This is never an easy place to come, as I know, through recent travels, and if you can't win you don't get beat. And we've managed to take a decent point against a decent side.”