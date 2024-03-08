Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder has acknowledged he is facing the toughest challenge in management as he looks to turn around his Sheffield United side amid their Premier League struggle. United gained the unwanted notoriety of becoming the first club in English football to concede five or more goals in four successive home games, after losing 6-0 at home to Arsenal.

The Blades travel to Bournemouth this weekend 11 points adrift of Premier League safety - essentially 12 taking into their awful goal difference of minus 50 - and heading for an instant return to the Championship. Wilder has endured tough times in management before - Halifax went bust during his time in charge, players went unpaid at Northampton Town and he inherited a United side that had just finished 11th in League One during his first spell - but admitted that this was his biggest test so far since hanging up his boots and transitioning to the dugout.

"Yes it is, without a shadow of doubt," he admitted. "It's a tough gig at the moment, I think everybody understands that. I live in the city. There will be people sympathetic about the situation and people who are critical and I understand both aspects. But we have to be at our best when we come in every day, we have to be positive and on the front foot and recognise the issues we've got and try and solve them, with the help of the players as well."

Wilder admitted his players were "broken and damaged" after Monday's defeat and will look for a reaction on the south coast this weekend. "You can't feel sorry for yourself being a professional footballer," he added. "Of course, part of my job is to motivate the players, but how can you not be motivated to be a professional footballer and play for this football club?