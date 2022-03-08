Here are all of this morning’s rumours from the Championship.

Sheffield United will play host for former boss Chris Wilder tonight in a tense Championship clash.

The Blades will be hoping Wilder doesn’t enjoy the reunion, with Middlesbrough currently sat one point above them in the league.

A win or draw for United could see them leapfrog Boro back into a play-off spot.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side will be confident of claiming all three points tonight, having only suffered defeat once in their previous eleven matches.

However, they have failed to win in their previous two.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. West Ham targeting Nottingham Forest ace West Ham are continuing to keep a close eye on Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall ahead of the summer. David Moyes has found success in buying from the Championship previously, with Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma both impressing. (Claret & Hugh)

2. Blackburn monitoring young National League forward Blackburn Rovers are reportedly keen on signing Guiseley striker Josh Stones, with Wigan Athletic also eyeing a move. The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract with the club in October. (Football League World)

3. Ex-Leicester City defender has contract terminated Bristol City have terminated the contract of defender Danny Simpson, with the former Leicester and Newcastle right-back falling out of favour at Ashton Gate. The 35-year-old hasn't made an appearance for the Robins since October. (Bristol World)

4. Leeds United target signs new contract Coventry City forward Gustavo Hamer has signed a new deal with the Championship Club amid interest from Leeds United. The 24-year-old has three goals and six assists in the league this season. (Coventry City)