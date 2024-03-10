Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder has explained the decision to substitute Tom Davies at half-time of Sheffield United's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon. The former Everton man had an up and down first half at Dean Court, giving away an early penalty before impressing some Blades fans with his tenacity and composure.

Davies was replaced at the break by Vini Souza and watched from the away dugout as United went 2-0 ahead after Jack Robinson's earlier strike, before goals from Dango Ouattara and Enes Ünal, in the 91st minute, saw Bournemouth fight back to level. Wilder was once again forced to make what he described as "physical substitutions" with some of his players, including forwards Oli McBurnie and Ben Brereton Diaz, only able to play a certain number of minutes.

Davies is also working his way up to full fitness but Wilder explained that the decision to replace him was tactical. "Tom would have possibly only have lasted 60 minutes and we were getting a bit overrun in [midfield]," Wilder said. "They cranked it up with 10 minutes to go in the first half. It's so difficult trying to get the pace of the game.

"Tom'll be better for us. He'll be okay but we felt a little bit more athleticism and strength in the middle of the park would help us with Vini. But we're having to make physical substitutions, you want to keep Ben and Oli Mac out there. Do they score from a set-play if Oli Mac's in the area? He certainly makes it harder and they looked a really promising partnership.

"They had quite a lot of energy and from a defensive point of view we were getting a little bit exposed on that side. Yet again we’re chucking Tom in. Nothing we can do in training will ever replicate what happens in a Premier League game when you’re playing an athletic side like Bournemouth. They’re physically a very very good team that we were up against."