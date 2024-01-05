Ben Brereton Diaz's "appetite and enthusiasm" were big factors in his move to Sheffield United, boss Chris Wilder admitted, after the Chile international striker became the first signing of the manager's second reign in charge at Bramall Lane. Brereton Diaz has arrived on loan from Villareal for the second half of the season.

The 24-year-old earned a move to Spain with his good form in front of goal in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers, and scored a penalty against the Blades in the epic FA Cup quarter-final at Bramall Lane last season. The striker moved to La Liga on a free transfer in the summer but has made only two starts since in the league and returns to England ahead of the Blades' FA Cup third-round trip to Gillingham tomorrow.

“Ben was a coveted player so we’re delighted to have brought him to the club,” said Wilder. "We all know about him from his days at Blackburn. He’s a versatile operator at the top of the pitch, who gives us options in terms of playing off the side or playing through the middle. He’s quick, powerful and obviously his recent goal record at Blackburn speaks for itself.

"He’s got plenty of international experience as well over the last few years, representing Chile. For me, the fact that he really wanted to come here and play in the Premier League was a big factor. I didn’t have to say much about Sheffield United because he knows all about us already, he’s done his homework and liked what he’d heard and what we had to say to him.