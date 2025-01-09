Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder drops Sheffield United transfer hint amid Kieffer Moore situation ahead of Cardiff City clash

Sheffield United’s new owners have discussed the possibility of making permanent signings this month, manager Chris Wilder has admitted, after describing them as “very positive” in their support for him. The Blades are “not a million miles away” from their first breakthrough of the transfer window, with Southampton’s Ben Brereton Diaz the main target.

Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy have given Wilder the go-ahead to make some temporary signings to bolster his squad but there is also scope for more long-term acquisitions if the right opportunities come up. But the bulk of business in the Championship this January will likely be loans as teams seek the quick fixes to help them achieve their season ambitions.

United will be no different, with Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury also on their list having previously worked with Wilder at Watford. Asked if there was the possibility of permanent deals this window ahead of tonight’s FA Cup third-round tie at home to Cardiff City, Wilder admitted: “Yeah, we’ve talked about it. Yeah. I talked with the owners on a Zoom call yesterday.

“And I had a really interesting Zoom call as well with a data company we're getting involved with, which will open up different avenues to recruitment. The boys have worked hard in terms of identifying players and we’ve all got our fingerprints are all over it. We’re trying to bring it all together. The new owners are very positive in terms of trying to help us out, medium and long term as well.”

United will field a much-changed side against the Bluebirds, with a number of first-team regulars given a much-needed rest and some youngsters and fringe players handed an opportunity to impress. Former Cardiff man Kieffer Moore, who scored twice against his old club in the Championship game just before Christmas, is a doubt to start after illness ruled him out of Saturday’s trip to Watford while Gus Hamer is fine after limping off with a tight hamstring.

“With Kieffer, I think he'll be touch and go,” Wilder added. “He lost half a stone, so we're going to have to monitor how he is. Gus is okay, so we're delighted. We talked about a few of the boys in the red zone, as we say, and in a dangerous place. Tom Davies, Callum O’Hare and a couple of others. So we're going to have to take that into account for Thursday.”