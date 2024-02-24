Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder has admitted he may have to think twice about his honest approach to match officials after being hit in the pocket by an £11,500 fine by the FA. The Sheffield United boss was sanctioned after his honest view of referee Tony Harrington's performance in the Blades' 3-2 defeat at Crystal Palace.

In the same interview Wilder also hit out at what he perceived as a lack of respect from one of Harrington's officials, who was eating a sandwich when Wilder visited the officials' dressing room and it was sandwichgate which dominated the resulting media coverage, overshadowing Wilder's wider point over what he felt was an injustice against his side as close 50/50 calls went the way of the more established Premier League side.

Wilder pledged when he returned to Bramall Lane to stick up for his football club if he felt the Blades were getting a raw deal but admits that being stung in the wallet may force him to change his approach. "It might do, yeah," he said ahead of this weekend's trip to Wolves. "I have been really disappointed with it, but that's how it is.

"I've managed over 1,000 games and it's the first time, from a media point of view, that I'm in breach of some rules. So you have to accept that, the decision made. Maybe I need to be a bit more careful with my words but I was disappointed with it. I could have gone down certain different avenues with it. That's unfortunate but we're all after consistency. I'm after that from my players in terms of attitude and performance and results and everyone in football is after that consistency. Whether they're decisions in a game, performances in a game or the big chat with the VAR situation, we're all after that consistency and hopefully, we'll get it."