Chris Wilder has outlined the thinking behind his wish for defensive reinforcements ahead of February 1's transfer deadline. The Sheffield United manager has been linked with a host of centre-halves, including Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall and Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey of Everton.

Wilder had initially expected his business in this window to focus primarily on loans but there is an exception to be made if a deal proves too good to pass up, such as the move for Croatian goalkeeper Ivo Grbic from Atletico Madrid. The 6ft 5in stopper has visited Sheffield as his deal nears completion, while United are also adding highly-rated Irish youngster Sam Curtis to their youth ranks.

The final piece of the jigsaw will be a centre-half, with long-term injuries to Chris Basham and John Egan leaving Anel Ahmedhodzic, himself the source of much transfer speculation over the last 10 days, as United's only right-footed centre-back. George Baldock remains a couple of weeks away from full fitness, limiting Wilder's options at the back.

"The position-specific positions that we're after, we feel we're going to nail," Wilder said. "We've lost two key players in Chris Basham and John Egan and we are light on right-footed centre-halves. We like the balance, we like the option of playing a three as well and with George being out that limits us as well. No-one else can do it.

"It's a position we identified ever since I walked through the door, we need someone to cover the incredibly unfortunate injuries to two huge players for us. Not just from an ability point of view but from a personality, experience and cultural point of view as well. We're still looking there and fingers crossed we'll be able to nail it down before the window shuts.It really is 24/7 in terms of our work and it's a hectic period."