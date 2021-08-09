Chris Wilder breaks his silence over Sheffield United exit - Here's what he said

Wilder and the Blades parted company by mutual consent after the relationship between manager and club hierarchy broke down irretrievably.

The Sheffield-born boss led United to two promotions in three years during his time in charge, also launching an unlikely bid for an European place before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and set in motion a chain of events that led to relegation from the Premier League last season.

And, in an interview with Sky Sports, Wilder said: "There's always two sides to a story but I know what went off.

“In my mind I'm comfortable and when my head goes on that pillow at night, I'm comfortable in the decision I made for the right reasons.

"Everything that I did at that football club was for the best of Sheffield United.

“That's always how I've worked at other football clubs and I was always going to work in that manner at the Lane. It's a club that I love, everyone understands that.

Chris Wilder during his time at the Lane: Shaun Botterill/PA Wire.

“There was never going to be a scarf above my head after one or two weeks. That was never going to be the situation.

"I'm disappointed, there's a little bit of sadness about it as well because it was a journey that ended abruptly and possibly, in a lot of people's opinions, ended too soon.