Chris Wilder breaks his silence over Sheffield United exit - Here's what he said
Chris Wilder, the iconic former Sheffield United manager, has broken his silence over his Bramall Lane earlier this year – insisting everything he did at the Blades was for the benefit of his boyhood club.
Wilder and the Blades parted company by mutual consent after the relationship between manager and club hierarchy broke down irretrievably.
The Sheffield-born boss led United to two promotions in three years during his time in charge, also launching an unlikely bid for an European place before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and set in motion a chain of events that led to relegation from the Premier League last season.
And, in an interview with Sky Sports, Wilder said: "There's always two sides to a story but I know what went off.
“In my mind I'm comfortable and when my head goes on that pillow at night, I'm comfortable in the decision I made for the right reasons.
"Everything that I did at that football club was for the best of Sheffield United.
“That's always how I've worked at other football clubs and I was always going to work in that manner at the Lane. It's a club that I love, everyone understands that.
“There was never going to be a scarf above my head after one or two weeks. That was never going to be the situation.
"I'm disappointed, there's a little bit of sadness about it as well because it was a journey that ended abruptly and possibly, in a lot of people's opinions, ended too soon.
“But that's the way football is, that's life, and I'll move onto the next challenge and try to climb that next mountain."