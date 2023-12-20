Chris Wilder refused to be drawn on speculation linking Iliman Ndiaye with a sensational return to Sheffield United in the January transfer window after speculation that the Senegal international could leave Marseille in the new year. Ndiaye has failed to command a regular starting place since moving to his native France in the summer.

A report in The Sun suggested that United, along with Everton and Crystal Palace, could look to offer Ndiaye a route back to English football if that did transpire - a prospect that has excited some sections of the fanbase and put off others who are still stinging from the player's 11th-hour contract U-turn which led to his summer departure.

After returning to a hero's welcome to his boyhood club, Ndiaye took 10 games to score his first goal for Les Olympiens - which remains his only goal in their colours so far. It has not been a move that has worked out so far, with the United link an obvious one in terms of the player returning to an environment he knows well.

Asked about the Ndiaye talk ahead of Friday night's trip to Aston Villa, boss Wilder said: "I'm not prepared to talk about anyone; I'm focusing on the group we've got. Everyone knows his history here and me more than anyone, because he was a young player in my time and training with the team all season.