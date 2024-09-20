Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder addresses "wasted money" claim as Derby County's Ben Osborn prepares for Sheffield United return

Chris Wilder hopes that Ben Osborn gets the reception he deserves when he returns to Sheffield United with Derby County - at least until kick-off. The popular former Blade left Bramall Lane earlier in the summer when the United hierarchy performed a shock contract U-turn, withdrawing the option to his contract that they had previously indicated would be taken up.

Osborn subsequently moved to his boyhood club Derby County on a free, and has impressed for Paul Warne’s side in their good early start to the current season after promotion from League One last season. Osborn made more than 130 appearances in red and white after his £3m move from Nottingham Forest in 2019 and helped the Blades to promotion back to the Premier League, playing 26 games in last season’s relegation campaign.

Asked if Osborn deserves a good reception on his return to South Yorkshire, Wilder said: “Yes, 100 per cent. He’s an outstanding lad as well as a really good player. i think people forget thar when we went into the Premier League, it was a complete rebuild. When people talk about the players that we brought in and sometimes ask: ‘Why did we bring him in?’ or say: ‘He wasn’t worth this or that.’ ‘Wasted money on that’.

“It was a complete rebuild of the squad and Ben was part of that, along with a few others. He played his part, we had to build a squad and put competition in there. Ben’s had a really good career. We took him from Forest with Jack Robinson and he became part of our first-team squad. He’s been involved in three seasons out of six in the Premier League, a promotion and an FA Cup semi-final.

“And just the way he went about his business, off the pitch. A really good guy to work with off the pitch and on it, gave everything. That’s what you ask from every one of the players that you sign. Give everything, and you’ve got a chance of people getting behind you. So he’ll get the reception that he deserves at 2.59pm. And then we’re down to business.”