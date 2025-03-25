A host of Sheffield United heroes will return to Bramall Lane in May to honour their former team mate Chris Basham following his retirement

Sheffield United’s League One promotion heroes from 2016/17 plus a number of Blades stars from the following seasons will be back in the red and white once again in May to pay tribute to a legend in a huge charity match.

Chris Basham, who was forced to retire this season after picking-up a serious injury last year at Fulham, has been granted a testimonial by the club to mark his 10 brilliant years at Bramall Lane.

United announced on Tuesday that Billy Sharp, Jack O'Connell, John Fleck, Mark Duffy, Paul Coutts, Leon Clarke, Kieron Freeman, Jake Wright, Matt Done and James Hanson have all been provisionally booked in to take part in the match against a Sky Sports Select Team + Guests, the names of which have yet to be confirmed.

Chris Wilder will be on the touchline for United and all profits from the day will be going to Weston Park as part of the charity’s attempts to secure a breakthrough MRI simulator cancer scanning machine.

When is Chris Basham’s Testimonial and how can you get tickets?

The ‘Big Charity Bash’ will take place at Bramall Lane on Sunday, May 4, with kick off scheduled for 1pm. Tickets are available here and are already on sale, priced at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

Basham told the club’s website: "I am thrilled to have been given this opportunity to say one final goodbye and thanks to the Blades fans for the unwavering support during my time with the club.

"More importantly, this is also an opportunity to raise funds for the Weston Park Scanner Appeal, a charity I know will be close to the hearts of many Sheffielders.

"Having visited Weston Park with the club many times, I've seen first-hand the wonderful care they provide, and this is a chance for everyone to come together to change lives for the people of Sheffield and the surrounding areas.

"I've been hitting the phones constantly over the past few months to bring back some old favourites from yesteryear, and I think I've done a pretty good job with some more names to follow. It promises to be a brilliant afternoon at the Lane, and I am really excited about donning the red and white stripes one last time. Hope to see you there!"

Who could be playing in Chris Basham’s Testimonial?

Provisional squad from the 2016/17 squad: Billy Sharp, Jack O'Connell, John Fleck, Mark Duffy, Paul Coutts, Leon Clarke, Kieron Freeman, Jake Wright, Matt Done and James Hanson.

Provisional additional squad members: Jack Robinson, David McGoldrick, Dean Henderson, Enda Stevens, Oli McBurnie, John Egan, Oliver Norwood, James Beattie, Jamie Murphy, Richard Stearman, Martin Cranie, Gary Madine, Ryan Flynn, Bob Harris, Alex Baptiste, Terry Kennedy and Jake Eastwood.

Former World Cup referee and the boss at the PGMOL, Howard Webb, will be the man in the middle.