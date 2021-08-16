Both sides were relegated from the top flight last season, with Albion adjusting to life back in the top flight a little better than Slavisa Jokanović’s Blades with four points from their two league games so far.

The Baggies will pose Basham and Co. a difficult physical test under their own new manager, former Barnsley chief Valérien Ismaël.

And Basham admitted after Saturday evening’s draw at Swansea City: “We’ve had two big games against them last year, they were tight and we created a lot of good things against them as well.

“So we’ll go there with a lot of respect for them. It’ll be tough, with the way they play and some strong players up front, but we go there with confidence and to get a result, because that’s what you need against the top teams pushing for promotion.

“We’ve got to go there with the bit between our teeth to get a result.”

Chris Basham of Sheffield United applauds the travelling fans after United's draw at Swansea: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Ismaël landed the Baggies job – which could have gone to former Blades boss Chris Wilder – after leading Barnsley into the Championship play-offs last season, where they lost to Swansea after a two-legged semi-final.