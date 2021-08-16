Chris Basham says Sheffield United will respect West Bromwich Albion as they look for a result at Hawthorns
Chris Basham says Sheffield United will treat West Bromwich Albion with the appropriate amount of respect when they meet on Wednesday, despite admitting United will be going to The Hawthorns to get a result against a side many expect to challenge for promotion back to the Premier League this season.
Both sides were relegated from the top flight last season, with Albion adjusting to life back in the top flight a little better than Slavisa Jokanović’s Blades with four points from their two league games so far.
The Baggies will pose Basham and Co. a difficult physical test under their own new manager, former Barnsley chief Valérien Ismaël.
And Basham admitted after Saturday evening’s draw at Swansea City: “We’ve had two big games against them last year, they were tight and we created a lot of good things against them as well.
“So we’ll go there with a lot of respect for them. It’ll be tough, with the way they play and some strong players up front, but we go there with confidence and to get a result, because that’s what you need against the top teams pushing for promotion.
“We’ve got to go there with the bit between our teeth to get a result.”
Ismaël landed the Baggies job – which could have gone to former Blades boss Chris Wilder – after leading Barnsley into the Championship play-offs last season, where they lost to Swansea after a two-legged semi-final.
Alex Mowatt joined his former boss in the Midlands, while Adam Reach also signed for the Baggies after leaving Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.