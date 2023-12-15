Sheffield United head to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend

Sheffield United head to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon looking to build on their 1-0 victory over Brentford last weekend. The Blades are five points adrift of Everton in 17th but have been given renewed hope in their survival battle following the victory over the Bees, which came in Chris Wilder's second game since his return to Bramall Lane.

Oli McBurnie and Oliver Norwood are both poised to return for United this weekend after serving their respective suspensions, while George Baldock and Ben Osborn are both expected back from their injuries. Other Blades players have returned to training following injuries but the trip to Chelsea may come too soon for their involvment.

Chelsea could themselves be bolstered by the returns of some big players, with Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Malo Gusto, Noni Madueke and Lesley Ugochukwu all working their way back to fitness but it remains to be seen if manager Mauricio Pochettinho will include them in his squad for Saturday's contest. Despite injury boosts for both sides, a number of players are still set to miss out at Stamford Bridge, and we have rounded up the latest injury news from the two teams below.

1 . Chris Basham - out The defender is facing a long spell out after suffering a horror injury against Fulham earlier in the season Photo Sales

2 . Reece James - out Picked up a hamstring injury last weekend against Everton and is expected to be out for a few months. Photo Sales

3 . John Egan - out Expected to remain out for a long time after undergoing surgery in October Photo Sales

4 . Ben Chilwell - out Sustained a muscle problem in September and not expected back against the Blades Photo Sales