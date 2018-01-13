Charlton Athletic wanted Sheffield United player as part of Ricky Holmes deal

Charlton Athletic manager Karl Robinson has revealed that he was hoping for a swap deal as part of the switch that will see Ricky Holmes move to Bramall Lane.

Holmes was in Sheffield on Friday and watched the Steel City derby at Bramall Lane after undertaking a medical. it is believed the transfer will be completed by Monday.

Samir Carruthers and Blades boss Chris Wilder

However, according to reports in the capital, the move will be cash-only - much to the frustration of Robinson who wanted Samir Carruthers to go in the opposite direction.

And he felt Blades boss Chris Wilder was receptive to the proposal.

“I wanted Samir Carruthers to come back the other way,” said Robinson after his side's 1-0 win over Bury, with suggestions made that Charlton owner Roland Duchatelet had preferred cash, rather than a swap.

“I’m sure Chris would have done something,” Robinson added.

“Samir can play wide-right, ten, midfield, wide-left. But that’s the way it is at the moment."

“He’s a top player. The two years he spent in League One he won promotion. Someone is going to end up with a top player. If he’s available.”

On Holmes, Robinson said: “I had a conversation with Ricky and he told me Sheffield United had come in for him.

“I wish him luck. I’ll miss him if the transfer goes through. I have tremendous respect for him.”