Charlton Athletic v Sheffield United Women: Blades held to a draw by Addicks... again

The reverse fixture in November also ended 0-0 and, as both sides played their first league match in seven weeks, there was a sense of déjà vu to the occasion.

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk should have won it for the visitors with two minutes to play, but her point blank header was perfectly tipped onto the bar by Eartha Cumings.

Jorja Fox made her first start in the Addicks defence after joining on loan from Chelsea.

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk ha the best of Sheffield United's chances to win the match against Charlton Athletic

Meanwhile Ellie Wilson played the first half for United, the defender’s first appearance in over a year following an ACL injury.

The best early chances for the Blades came from free kicks. First, Lucy Watson placed one just wide, and two minutes after, Bex Rayner hit the wall with a central effort.

The first attempt on target came after 35 minutes, when Alethea Paul’s shot for the visitors was accurate, but without the required pace to challenge Eartha Cumings.

The hosts had the better of the second half. Substitute Lois Heuchan broke through the United defence with 25 minutes to play, but was unable to put any power behind her shot at Blades goalkeeper Fran Kitching.

Kitching was later injured in a collision with Elisha Sulola, causing a lengthy hold-up, although the United shot-stopper eventually continued.

Sweetman-Kirk’s later header should have stolen the three points for the Blades, but Cumings was able to tip it onto the bar and Charlton cleared the danger.

United forward Sweetman-Kirk said afterwards: “I think for most of the game, we put in a good performance. We looked at the analysis and the threat was they overload in wide areas. I think we dealt with that really well.

“That chance at the end, the keeper’s made a fantastic save from my header.

“It was a great cross from Jess [Clarke]. We’ve played together for years in different teams. I’ve tried to do everything right – got a good connection on it, gone back across goal. But sometimes you’ve got to hold your hands up and say it was a fantastic save.

“We’ve got to keep plugging on, and hopefully in the weeks to come, those kind of chances go in.

“It would have been a lot better if we’d seen that go in. I think we did enough to win the game, but it’s a tough place to come. Coming away with a point is quite good.”