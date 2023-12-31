1 . A bit of context

No-one at United, let alone Wilder, enjoys losing games of football. Players don't reach this level without having an innate hunger for victory. But sometimes you also have to hold your hands up and admit that there isn't a great deal you can do about it when playing a side like this. United, and this is said with no disrespect to their players at all, are barely playing the same sport as the likes of Rodri and Foden and Grealish and the rest of City's star-studded cast. To criticise United for not 'having a go', as some did on Twitter after the game, is crazy. They would have been picked off inside the first few minutes and well on their way to a heavy and potentially-damaging defeat. Instead it was a form of damage limitation; try and contain, pick your moments to go forward and see what happens. And on another day who knows what could have happened...