News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
Microsoft’s Call of Duty deal set to be approved
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs

John Egan returns as Sheffield United make Oli McBurnie decision in crunch Newcastle United clash

Sheffield United have made two changes to their side for this afternoon’s clash with Newcastle United at Bramall Lane.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 24th Sep 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 15:34 BST

From last week’s game at Tottenham John Egan returns to captain the side, replacing Chris Basham, while Ollie Norwood is in for the suspended Oli McBurnie.

Egan had trained since Tuesday after missing out at Tottenham Hotspur with a knee injury that was exacerbated on international duty. George Baldock and Will Osula are out injured, while McBurnie is suspended after his late red card in north London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Blades go into the clash still looking for their first victory of the season after last week’s late heartbreak at Spurs, against a side who they will hope are still feeling the after-effects of their midweek exertions against AC Milan in midweek.

Most Popular

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has made four changes to his side, with Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Miguel Almirón and Elliot Anderson coming into the side. Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Alexander Isak are left on the bench.

Blades: Foderingham, Hamer, Archer, Egan c, Thomas, Ahmedhodžić, Norwood, Robinson, Bogle, Souza, McAtee. Subs: A. Davies, Trusty, Basham, Traoré, T. Davies, Slimane, Larouci, Brooks, Seriki.

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier c, Botman, Schar, Wilson, Barnes, Almiron, Anderson, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães. Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Gordon, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy.