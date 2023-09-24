Sheffield United have made two changes to their side for this afternoon’s clash with Newcastle United at Bramall Lane.

From last week’s game at Tottenham John Egan returns to captain the side, replacing Chris Basham, while Ollie Norwood is in for the suspended Oli McBurnie.

Egan had trained since Tuesday after missing out at Tottenham Hotspur with a knee injury that was exacerbated on international duty. George Baldock and Will Osula are out injured, while McBurnie is suspended after his late red card in north London.

The Blades go into the clash still looking for their first victory of the season after last week’s late heartbreak at Spurs, against a side who they will hope are still feeling the after-effects of their midweek exertions against AC Milan in midweek.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has made four changes to his side, with Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Miguel Almirón and Elliot Anderson coming into the side. Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Alexander Isak are left on the bench.

Blades: Foderingham, Hamer, Archer, Egan c, Thomas, Ahmedhodžić, Norwood, Robinson, Bogle, Souza, McAtee. Subs: A. Davies, Trusty, Basham, Traoré, T. Davies, Slimane, Larouci, Brooks, Seriki.