Sheffield United predicted XI v West Bromwich Albion after huge triple availability blow

Sheffield United are looking to maintain their superb start to the Championship season this weekend when they travel to West Bromwich Albion - but they will do so without a trio of influential players. Oliver Arblaster is out for the season with a ruptured ACL while Anel Ahmedhodzic and Harry Souttar are both suspended.

United have coped admirably with Ahmedhodzic’s absence so far but the loss of Souttar is another real blow, with Chris Wilder assessing his options this week before making a decision on how to line up without the pair. Rhian Brewster is also back and may be joined in the squad by Kieffer Moore - so, with all that in mind, we tasked our man with stepping into Wilder’s shoes and selecting his side. Has he got it just about right or what would you do differently?