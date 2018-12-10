Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield Wednesday want ex-Sunderland boss | Leeds in danger of losing duo | Arsenal and Tottenham eye Bristol City defender

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United have allegedly put contracts talks with the likes of Kemar Roofe and Kalvin Phillips on hold and fears of losing the pair are said to be increasing. (Football Insider)

Phillips has already been linked with a move to West Bromwich Albion, although the Baggies are only interested in a summer deal, not January. (The Sun)

Middlesbrough have contacted Wolves in a view to bringing Adama Traore back to the Riverside, just months after he left the club for £20million. (TEAMTalk)

Swansea City are said to be watching Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara, who was linked with Sunderland only a few month ago. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham Hotspur have joined Liverpool in those keeping tabs on Bristol City and England U20s captain Lloyd Kelly. Manchester United and Arsenal have also been credited with interest. (Daily Mirror)

Blackburn Rovers want to bring Southampton striker Sam Gallagher back to Ewood Park on loan having spent the entire 2016-17 season there. (The Sun)

West Bromwich Albion want to strengthen their defence by adding Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark to their ranks. (Daily Mail)

Former Wolves and Cardiff City defender Greg Halford played 45 minutes for West Brom Albion's U23s team on Saturday and the club have not ruled out offering him a potential deal. (Express & Star)

Sheffield Wednesday have met with Steve Bruce and want to appoint him as the club's new manager with Jos Luhukay's sacking edging closer. (The Sun)

West Brom are interested in PAOK striker Aleksandar Prijovic, however could face competition from Crystal Palace and Southampton for his services. (Sunday People)

Stoke City are ready to offload Badou Ndiaye, currently on loan at Galatasaray with Turkish clubs Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor all interested in the striker. (Sports Witness)

Meanwhile, Galatasaray have contacted Swansea City over the availability of striker Wilfred Bony. The Ivorian, thought be on £100,000 a week, is wanted on loan for free - putting a deal in doubt. (Yeni Safak via SportWitness)

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates, rated at £500,000, is not wanted by Portsmouth after manager Kenny Jackett denied Pompey had enquired about the 21-year-old. (Portsmouth News)

Reading have made contact with Portuguese club Vitoria de Guimaraes over head coach Luis Castro as they seek Paul Clement's successor. (Sky Sports News)