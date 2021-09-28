Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield United's division rivals tie down sought after young star despite Arsenal interest, Birmingham City boss says he never wanted to lose midfield star

Meanwhile, the rumour mill keeps turning as clubs continue to monitor top talents and former Championship stars make moves abroad.
A French international, once with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, will trade Italy for Qatar this week while a former Barnsley and Cardiff City star has moved to Ukraine after failing to earn a deal with another Championship club in the summer.
A number of Championship and League 1 clubs, including Barnsley and Milwall, are monitoring a League 2 star ahead of a potential January bid while the Lions have tied down one of their brightest young talents amid reported interest form the likes of Arsenal and Rangers.
Speaking of young stars, a West Brom teenager is attracting interest from Italy and Germany while a Fulham prospect has signed his first professional deal.
A on time Blackpool striker has tipped Leeds United to reignite their interest in a Derby County talent, taking advantage of a potential cut price with the Rams currently in administration, while Birmingham City's boss has said he never wanted one of his midfield stars to leave the club despite reports of a move away from St Andrews in the summer.
Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson could move an injured, former Luton Town, striker into a temporary role as a scout while he recovers while another former Posh player, more remembered for his long association with Newcastle United, has hung up his boots.
Here are Tuesday’s Championship transfer rumours: