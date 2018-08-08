Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield United want Gregory and Sheffield Wednesday given Fletcher boost

Have your say

Here's the latest Championship transfer rumours from around the web...

Reports suggest that Sheffield United are chasing Millwall striker Lee Gregory, after missing out on Ipswich Town's Martyn Waghorn.

Yesterday the Blades were also linked with Lions defender Jake Cooper, but signing another striker is a priority for Chris Wilder.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday have been given a boost as Steven Fletcher returns to fitness, with the 31-year-old clocking 65 minutes in the Owls under-23s match against Derby County yesterday.

Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri has also asked fans to keep the faith that the season can be a success with the existing group of players, after it was revealed the club are under a temporary transfer embargo.

Elsewhere in the world of football

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster is attracting interest from Besiktas, after falling down the pecking order at St Mary's. (Guardian)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has told his team mates he wants to leave Old Trafford and join Barcelona. (Daily Mail)

Leicester City have given Manchester United new hope of signing England hero Harry Maguire after the Foxes lined up two potential defensive replacements - Filip Benkovic and Caglar Soyuncu. (Mirror)

Leeds United are ready to sign Brighton midfielder Oliver Norwood. (Leeds Live)