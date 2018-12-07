Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield United target three new additions, Leeds 'getting serious' about winger bid, Aston Villa eye Chelsea man, Norwich to revisit deal for German

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United are ready to return with an improved bid for Algerian international striker Baghdad Bounedjah, who is valued at around €15million by Al Sadd SC. (Sports Witness)

Chelsea have joined Manchester City in the race to sign Leeds United starlet Jack Clarke. The 18-year-old was linked with the Premier League champions, but now the Blues are also keen. (Daily Mirror)

Leeds United pursuit of Besitkas winger Jermain Lens is "getting serious" after being spotted scouting the ex-Sunderland man. (Askam - In Turkey)

Leicester City have taken Leeds and Middlesbrough target Ali Reghba on trial. The Bohemian striker had undergone a first trial at the Riverside and was set for a second. (Irish Sun)

Aston Villa have been handed a slight boost in their possible pursuit of Gary Cahill after he admitted he has thought about leaving Chelsea, though is "not sure" on a move abroad. (Calciomercato)

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has revealed he wants to bring it "two or three" new faces in the January transfer window. (Yorkshire Post)

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans is willing to listen to offers for the club and end his 11-year affiliation at Portman Road. (Sky Sports)

Norwich City could revisit a deal for Holstein Kiel midfielder Kingsley Schindler after he was told he can leave the Bundesliga 2 side. (Fussball Transfer)

Scunthorpe United and Port Vale are eyeing a loan move for Hull City defender Lewis Ritson, who is attracting interest of several Football League clubs. (HITC)

Birmingham City defender Kieron Dawes has joined Evo-Stik Premier club Hednesford Town on a one-month youth loan. (Birmingham City FC)