Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield United lining up ambitious loan move, Leeds United chasing Besiktas attacker, Chelsea could recall Tammy Abraham | 3 December

Here’s all the latest rumours from around the Championship...

Leeds United are said to be interested in Besitkas attacker Jermain Lens having watched him in the Turkish club's Europa League match with Sarpsborg on Thursday. (Sports Witness)

Rumour mill

Aston Villa are ready to hand Albert Adomah a new long-term deal to prevent clubs such as Middlesbrough and Leeds United from re-visiting a move for him in the winter transfer market. (TEAMTalk)

Meanwhile, Chelsea are considering recalling Tammy Abraham from Aston Villa with a busy a Christmas and European schedule to ponder in the coming months. (Sunday People)

Leeds United and Aston Villa face an anxious wait in their efforts to sign Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton, with any potential deal resting on Nick Pope's comeback from injury. (The Sun)

However, Birmingham City goalkeeper David Stockdale has fuelled speculation that a January move is on the cards after taking to Twitter to respond to fans about a move away from St Andrew's over the weekend. (Various)

Sheffield United are lining up an ambitious move for Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe on loan. The 36-year-old hasn't featured in Eddie Howe's plans, featuring just seven times this campaign. (The Sun)

Hull City are plotting a move for Derby County midfielder Jacob Butterfield. The 28-year-old spent last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and has failed to appear for the Rams this campaign. (Hull Live)

Stoke City have put a £50million price tag on goalkeeper Jack Butland with Premier League clubs eyeing a move for the England international. (Bristol Live)

Derby County have recalled teenage playmaker Luke Thomas from his loan spell with League One side Coventry City. He made 18 appearances in his time at the Ricoh Arena. (Various)

West Bromwich Albion want to bring Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley to the club in January, however are not confident of landing him with Forest reluctant to sell. (Express & Star)

The Baggies will listen to loan offers for 21-year-old winger Oliver Burke, who was linked Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur last month. (Express & Star)

Preston North End could face a battle to retain the services of striker Callum Robinson with Bournemouth eyeing a swoop for the nine-goal man. (The Sun)

Manchester United and Liverpool are both keen on signing Birmingham City's 15-year-old starlet Romello Mitchell. (The Sun)

Norwich City have agreed a $3million transfer fee with Besiktas for striker Nelson Oliveira, who will join the Turkish giants in January. (The Star - in Turkey)

Queens Park Rangers' director of football Les Ferdinand was caught scouting Southend United's 18-year-old midfielder Dru Yearwood on Saturday. QPR are just the latest club to be linked with the highly-rated youngster alongside Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace. (Southend Echo)

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka has admitted he is exploring the possibility of recalling Joe Worrall from Rangers after an injury to Michael Dawson has left him with just two central defenders. (Daily Record)