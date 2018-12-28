Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield United eye Everton midfielder, Leeds rival Manchester United and Celtic for £6.5m striker plus updates on Aston Villa, Preston North End, Hull City

Have your say

Leeds United are in the hunt with Manchester City, Manchester United, Celtic, QPR, Millwall and Hoffenheim to sign Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly. (Scottish Sun)

Leeds were said to have weighed up a ‘multi-million-pound’ offer to sign Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen – according to BBC Humberside. However, reports were quickly denied by journalist Phil Hay. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Alaves are in a ‘dilemma’ on whether to cash in on Leeds target Ibai Gomez in January or allow him to leave for free in the summer with the pair no closer to agreeing a new contract. (Mundo Deportivo)

Meanwhile, Hull City manager Nigel Adkins has admitted it's a “strong possibility” that Aston Villa will recall defender Tommy Elphick. (Hull Live)

Middlesbrough are close to completing a loan deal for Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv van La Parra after undergoing his medical on Thursday. (Various)

Sheffield United are interested in signing Everton attacking midfielder Kieran Dowell, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest. (The Sun)

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is plotting to raid old club Brentford by signing defender Yoann Barbet. Smith has already been linked with reunions with Romain Sawyers and Rico Henry. (Express & Star)

Preston North End are closing in on Walsall midfielder Josh Ginnelly, who is expected to join on January 1 after being left out of the Saddlers’ last two matches. (Daily Mail)

Millwall manager Neil Harris has confirmed he will soon hold talks with Jem Karacan – the midfielder's contract expires in the middle of January. (London News Online)

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has confirmed there is top-flight interest in defender Lloyd Kelly. “If you’re a Premier League club and you’re not interested in Lloyd Kelly, you’re not doing your recruitment right,” said Johnson. (Bristol Live)